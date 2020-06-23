All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

4323 Bayside Village Drive #219

4323 Bayside Village Dr 219 · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Bayside Village Dr 219, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 Available 03/01/20 1/1 Condo Near the Airport - $1075/month - 2nd Floor with reserved parking - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after 24/7 gated community that is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Westshore Plaza, West shore business center & Airport and about 12-15 minutes from Downtown Tampa. This is a gated community featuring a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling area, fitness center, 1 mile long boardwalk, and club house. The white sand beach is just one mile away!

This 2nd floor condo unit (building has elevator) boasts an open floorplan, with a window overlooking the courtyard, and extra storage space! Featuring ceramic tile floors in the main living areas, kitchen and bathrooms. This unit also includes assigned parking spaces, additional covered is available for an additional monthly fee! Must See! Won't last!

(RLNE4597602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 have any available units?
4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 have?
Some of 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 does offer parking.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 have a pool?
Yes, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 has a pool.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 have accessible units?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 does not have units with air conditioning.
