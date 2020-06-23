Amenities

parking gym pool elevator clubhouse business center

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill

4323 Bayside Village Drive #219 Available 03/01/20 1/1 Condo Near the Airport - $1075/month - 2nd Floor with reserved parking - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after 24/7 gated community that is conveniently located just a few minutes away from Westshore Plaza, West shore business center & Airport and about 12-15 minutes from Downtown Tampa. This is a gated community featuring a resort style pool with cabanas and grilling area, fitness center, 1 mile long boardwalk, and club house. The white sand beach is just one mile away!



This 2nd floor condo unit (building has elevator) boasts an open floorplan, with a window overlooking the courtyard, and extra storage space! Featuring ceramic tile floors in the main living areas, kitchen and bathrooms. This unit also includes assigned parking spaces, additional covered is available for an additional monthly fee! Must See! Won't last!



(RLNE4597602)