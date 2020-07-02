12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE

Amenities

END UNIT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHONE in central location. Clean and Freshly Painted inside with neutral color. Downstairs living area has neutral laminate flooring. Screened-in patio provides privacy with beautiful plantings. The spacious master bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is also spacious with its own walk-in closet. Just a short drive to Gulf Beaches, Airport, Shopping and 4 Bay-Area Malls. The community features a pool, playground and basketball court. No Smoking/No Pets. (All room sizes are approximate and should be verified. Please confirm schools.)