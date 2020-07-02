All apartments in Town 'n' Country
12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE

12253 Country White Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12253 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
END UNIT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHONE in central location. Clean and Freshly Painted inside with neutral color. Downstairs living area has neutral laminate flooring. Screened-in patio provides privacy with beautiful plantings. The spacious master bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is also spacious with its own walk-in closet. Just a short drive to Gulf Beaches, Airport, Shopping and 4 Bay-Area Malls. The community features a pool, playground and basketball court. No Smoking/No Pets. (All room sizes are approximate and should be verified. Please confirm schools.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have any available units?
12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12253 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

