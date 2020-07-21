12012 MISTY BROOK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Very nice home on a cul-de-sac with a caged pool. Features wood floors in living, dining, and master. Tile floors in entry, hall, kitchen, family room, laundry room, and baths. New carpet in secondary bedrooms. Split plan. Fireplace in family room. Inside laundry with W/D. High ceilings. Eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar opening to the family room, as well as an area for a breakfast table, wood cabinets, glass top range, microwave, and a pantry. Master features wood floors, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and updated master bath. Back yard is fenced.

Countryway has a golf course, tennis courts, and playground.