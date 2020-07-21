All apartments in Town 'n' Country
12012 MISTY BROOK COURT

12012 Misty Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

12012 Misty Brook Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Countryway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Very nice home on a cul-de-sac with a caged pool. Features wood floors in living, dining, and master. Tile floors in entry, hall, kitchen, family room, laundry room, and baths. New carpet in secondary bedrooms. Split plan. Fireplace in family room. Inside laundry with W/D. High ceilings. Eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar opening to the family room, as well as an area for a breakfast table, wood cabinets, glass top range, microwave, and a pantry. Master features wood floors, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and updated master bath. Back yard is fenced.
Countryway has a golf course, tennis courts, and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT have any available units?
12012 MISTY BROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT have?
Some of 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12012 MISTY BROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT offers parking.
Does 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT has a pool.
Does 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12012 MISTY BROOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
