Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Lovely Town home, in the Bay Port Colony Community featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, Open Kitchen to Spacious Living Area. Master bedroom has walk in closet and bath. Inside utility complete with washer and Dryer. Enjoy the beautiful Community Pool and the beautiful surroundings for pleasant jogging or walking. . Convenient to both Tampa & Clearwater and enjoy and easy drive to the beautiful beaches, shopping and schools.