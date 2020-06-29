11630 DECLARATION DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Spacious and bright Town home. End Unit with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Close to airport, shopping, restaurants, If you are into fitness: Upper Tampa Bay Trail, Orange Theory, YMCA, L.A Fitness, I Love Kickboxing, all just minutes away! No Carpets, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Trendy colors, Stainless Appliances, Back Patio, Pond-View from Living Room, Community Pool, Quiet Complex. I.B. program at nearest High-school. Near Westchase and minutes to Westshore. Live Maintenace-Free and Worry-Free. Minimum one year lease, Background check, credit check, minimum income requirement. NO PETS! NO SMOKING! NO KIDDING. Owner is a licensed Realtor