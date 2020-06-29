All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

11630 DECLARATION DRIVE

11630 Declaration Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11630 Declaration Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Spacious and bright Town home. End Unit with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Close to airport, shopping, restaurants, If you are into fitness: Upper Tampa Bay Trail, Orange Theory, YMCA, L.A Fitness, I Love Kickboxing, all just minutes away! No Carpets, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Trendy colors, Stainless Appliances, Back Patio, Pond-View from Living Room, Community Pool, Quiet Complex. I.B. program at nearest High-school. Near Westchase and minutes to Westshore. Live Maintenace-Free and Worry-Free. Minimum one year lease, Background check, credit check, minimum income requirement. NO PETS! NO SMOKING! NO KIDDING. Owner is a licensed Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE have any available units?
11630 DECLARATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE have?
Some of 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11630 DECLARATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11630 DECLARATION DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
