Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

190 E Olmstead Drive

190 Olmstead Drive · (321) 749-3624
Location

190 Olmstead Drive, Titusville, FL 32780

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-6 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
NO PETS ALLOWED, PLEASE NO NOT ASK!! Fresh paint on cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo in waterfront condo community. Easy living since rent includes water, sewer, trash, internet and standard cable plus the newer a/c means lower electric bills for you! Take advantage of river breezes with screen doors front and back. The kitchen features a newer flat top range plus has a double-door pantry so there's plenty of storage. The spacious living/dining combo and bedrooms has newer carpeting; the hallway and bathrooms are tiled. Convenient to laundry facility. Renter's Insurance Required. SORRY, ASSOCIATION DOES NOT ALLOW PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 E Olmstead Drive have any available units?
190 E Olmstead Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 E Olmstead Drive have?
Some of 190 E Olmstead Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 E Olmstead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
190 E Olmstead Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 E Olmstead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 E Olmstead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 190 E Olmstead Drive offer parking?
No, 190 E Olmstead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 190 E Olmstead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 E Olmstead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 E Olmstead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 190 E Olmstead Drive has a pool.
Does 190 E Olmstead Drive have accessible units?
No, 190 E Olmstead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 190 E Olmstead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 E Olmstead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 E Olmstead Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 190 E Olmstead Drive has units with air conditioning.
