All apartments in Tierra Verde
Find more places like
745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tierra Verde, FL
/
745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:26 AM

745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

745 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tierra Verde
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

745 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Experience Island Living in this STUNNING 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath townhouse with tandem 2 car garage. Designer kitchen with beautiful countertops and island. Living room with wood burning fireplace; balcony on every level and ground floor patio. Master bath with huge Roman-style shower. Custom closets, Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom, and designer window treatments in every room. Washer/dryer included. Condo can be leased as furnished or unfurnished, your choice. Waterfront complex, community pool right on water. Close to Fort De Soto Park, Gulf beaches, downtown St. Petersburg and easy access to the Interstate, 35 minutes to Tampa International Airport. $2700 per month with a 12 month lease, $3000 per month with boat slip and lift.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers parking.
Does 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Tierra Verde 1 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 BedroomsTierra Verde 3 BedroomsTierra Verde Apartments with PoolTierra Verde Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg