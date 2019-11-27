745 PINELLAS BAYWAY S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Experience Island Living in this STUNNING 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath townhouse with tandem 2 car garage. Designer kitchen with beautiful countertops and island. Living room with wood burning fireplace; balcony on every level and ground floor patio. Master bath with huge Roman-style shower. Custom closets, Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom, and designer window treatments in every room. Washer/dryer included. Condo can be leased as furnished or unfurnished, your choice. Waterfront complex, community pool right on water. Close to Fort De Soto Park, Gulf beaches, downtown St. Petersburg and easy access to the Interstate, 35 minutes to Tampa International Airport. $2700 per month with a 12 month lease, $3000 per month with boat slip and lift.