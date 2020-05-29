All apartments in Tierra Verde
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:07 PM

719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

719 Pinellas Bayway South · (727) 422-6127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

719 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
guest parking
tennis court
Tierra 1 is a Waterfront Community with Dock, Boat Slips, Pool, Clubroom and Tennis. This beautifully updated Condo with Tennis
View has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The corner unit allows natural light throughout the space. The modern open kitchen has
stainless appliances, granite counters, and a Breakfast Bar. The Dining Area is open to the Kitchen and Living Room, creating a
flexible floorplan. Sliders from the Living Room and Master Bedroom open wide to the wrap around covered balcony. The Master
Suite has a walk-in closet and updated bath with tiled shower. Private Laundry is included. This unit is offered unfurnished. Unit #211
includes one reserved parking space and additional guest parking. Tierra 1 Residents enjoy the use of a secure workshop. Kayak
storage, bike storage and boat slips are arranged by the Association Manager. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does offer parking.
Does 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.
