719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bike storage guest parking tennis court

Tierra 1 is a Waterfront Community with Dock, Boat Slips, Pool, Clubroom and Tennis. This beautifully updated Condo with Tennis

View has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The corner unit allows natural light throughout the space. The modern open kitchen has

stainless appliances, granite counters, and a Breakfast Bar. The Dining Area is open to the Kitchen and Living Room, creating a

flexible floorplan. Sliders from the Living Room and Master Bedroom open wide to the wrap around covered balcony. The Master

Suite has a walk-in closet and updated bath with tiled shower. Private Laundry is included. This unit is offered unfurnished. Unit #211

includes one reserved parking space and additional guest parking. Tierra 1 Residents enjoy the use of a secure workshop. Kayak

storage, bike storage and boat slips are arranged by the Association Manager. No pets, please.