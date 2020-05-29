719 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities
Tierra 1 is a Waterfront Community with Dock, Boat Slips, Pool, Clubroom and Tennis. This beautifully updated Condo with Tennis
View has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The corner unit allows natural light throughout the space. The modern open kitchen has
stainless appliances, granite counters, and a Breakfast Bar. The Dining Area is open to the Kitchen and Living Room, creating a
flexible floorplan. Sliders from the Living Room and Master Bedroom open wide to the wrap around covered balcony. The Master
Suite has a walk-in closet and updated bath with tiled shower. Private Laundry is included. This unit is offered unfurnished. Unit #211
includes one reserved parking space and additional guest parking. Tierra 1 Residents enjoy the use of a secure workshop. Kayak
storage, bike storage and boat slips are arranged by the Association Manager. No pets, please.