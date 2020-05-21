All apartments in Tierra Verde
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

1645 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Location

1645 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Here's the Wow factor!!! One of Tierra Verde's prestigious Penthouses located in the beautiful gated community of Hidden Lagoon on the Islands of Tierra Verde. From this penthouse you will experience magnificent sunrise and sunsets from your east and west balconies. Your east balcony is over looking Tampa Bay where you can marvel at the stunning Sunshine Skyway Bridge in all it's glory with all the sparkling lights at night. It's a different show every night including the birds fishing, the fish jumping, the dolphins playing and the Manatee feeding in Hidden Lagoon's amazing estuary. This elegant penthouse features a 2 car private garage and a semi private locked elevator to your private foyer. Hidden Lagoon features 2 pools/ 1 lap pool, spa, tennis/pickle ball court, fitness center, out door grills, boardwalk to a fishing pier or just sitting on the dock to watch mother natures amazing show. All this plus located close to the Ft. Desoto's powdery sandy beach voted #1 several times. Tierra Verde has a great separate bike path for your riding pleasure to Ft. DeSoto park giving you 18 miles of riding pleasure. And don't forget to enjoy a day on the water with your own boat slip or slip your kayak right into the Lagoon!!! Come home to vacation in the truly spectacular Penthouse @ Hidden Lagoon. Close to I-275 only 15 min. to downtown St. Pete, 20 min. to St. Pete Cleawater International airport and 30 min. to Tampa International airport. If golfing is your thing then join the private country club of Isla Del Sol only 2 miles to the north of Hidden Lagoon!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers parking.
Does 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.

