1645 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Here's the Wow factor!!! One of Tierra Verde's prestigious Penthouses located in the beautiful gated community of Hidden Lagoon on the Islands of Tierra Verde. From this penthouse you will experience magnificent sunrise and sunsets from your east and west balconies. Your east balcony is over looking Tampa Bay where you can marvel at the stunning Sunshine Skyway Bridge in all it's glory with all the sparkling lights at night. It's a different show every night including the birds fishing, the fish jumping, the dolphins playing and the Manatee feeding in Hidden Lagoon's amazing estuary. This elegant penthouse features a 2 car private garage and a semi private locked elevator to your private foyer. Hidden Lagoon features 2 pools/ 1 lap pool, spa, tennis/pickle ball court, fitness center, out door grills, boardwalk to a fishing pier or just sitting on the dock to watch mother natures amazing show. All this plus located close to the Ft. Desoto's powdery sandy beach voted #1 several times. Tierra Verde has a great separate bike path for your riding pleasure to Ft. DeSoto park giving you 18 miles of riding pleasure. And don't forget to enjoy a day on the water with your own boat slip or slip your kayak right into the Lagoon!!! Come home to vacation in the truly spectacular Penthouse @ Hidden Lagoon. Close to I-275 only 15 min. to downtown St. Pete, 20 min. to St. Pete Cleawater International airport and 30 min. to Tampa International airport. If golfing is your thing then join the private country club of Isla Del Sol only 2 miles to the north of Hidden Lagoon!!!