123 Sands Point Dr.

TIERRA VERDE WATERFRONT POOL HOME - 3/2/2 ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED - For You Tube Video Movie Tour of Home:

ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED. You will love this renovated/updated IMMACULATE Tierra Verde 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 CG waterfront pool home in the beautiful community of Sands Point. It features kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, wood cabinetry, bathrooms, all tiled throughout. Living/Dining has volume vaulted ceilings which give it a spacious look and feel. Separate family room off the kitchen in addition to living room. There is a full laundry room with newer washer/dryer and sink with granite counter top along with another closet for extra storage. The garage itself is a statement with painted floors/walls and simply the cleanest garage you have every seen! The lawn is lush and the lawn maintenance is included in the rent. The amenities are excellent with the large outdoor covered deck with double ceiling fans overlooking the pool, dock, and waterfront. Dock has two lifts, one for a boat (about 9-10,000 lb lift) and a jet ski lift. There is a sink station and large seating bench. This dock area has been totally rebuilt and has a beautiful wood stain. There is a large pool which has been all resurfaced and the pool service is also included in the rent. Tenants pay all other utilities. Newer ac, roof, windows, doors - you name it, it's been updated! Pets are accepted on a pet-by-pet basis with a $350 pet fee, unrefundable. $3800 Security Deposit. AVAILABLE NOW!.



