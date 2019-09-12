All apartments in Tierra Verde
123 Sands Point Dr.

Location

123 13th Street East, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TIERRA VERDE WATERFRONT POOL HOME - 3/2/2 ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED - For You Tube Video Movie Tour of Home:
https://youtu.be/97m2dTkyeh0

ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED. You will love this renovated/updated IMMACULATE Tierra Verde 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 CG waterfront pool home in the beautiful community of Sands Point. It features kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, wood cabinetry, bathrooms, all tiled throughout. Living/Dining has volume vaulted ceilings which give it a spacious look and feel. Separate family room off the kitchen in addition to living room. There is a full laundry room with newer washer/dryer and sink with granite counter top along with another closet for extra storage. The garage itself is a statement with painted floors/walls and simply the cleanest garage you have every seen! The lawn is lush and the lawn maintenance is included in the rent. The amenities are excellent with the large outdoor covered deck with double ceiling fans overlooking the pool, dock, and waterfront. Dock has two lifts, one for a boat (about 9-10,000 lb lift) and a jet ski lift. There is a sink station and large seating bench. This dock area has been totally rebuilt and has a beautiful wood stain. There is a large pool which has been all resurfaced and the pool service is also included in the rent. Tenants pay all other utilities. Newer ac, roof, windows, doors - you name it, it's been updated! Pets are accepted on a pet-by-pet basis with a $350 pet fee, unrefundable. $3800 Security Deposit. AVAILABLE NOW!.

(RLNE2789834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Sands Point Dr. have any available units?
123 Sands Point Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 123 Sands Point Dr. have?
Some of 123 Sands Point Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Sands Point Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
123 Sands Point Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Sands Point Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Sands Point Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 123 Sands Point Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 123 Sands Point Dr. offers parking.
Does 123 Sands Point Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Sands Point Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Sands Point Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 123 Sands Point Dr. has a pool.
Does 123 Sands Point Dr. have accessible units?
No, 123 Sands Point Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Sands Point Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Sands Point Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Sands Point Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Sands Point Dr. has units with air conditioning.
