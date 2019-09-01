116 9TH STREET E

Amenities

RENT in this premier WATERFRONT residential area in Tierra Verde. Can be a minumin of six month lease to one year option. As you cross over the bridge you can feel that you are almost home in this gorgeous BOATING community. This home has it all. From the front entrance with lush landscaping to the 500+ square foot covered patio with fireplace overlooking the large pool and boat dock that provides a composite TREX dock, 11,000 lb BOAT LIFT AND 2 JET SKI lifts for speedy access to Tampa Bay and MINUTES from the Gulf of Mexico. Inside you will find a 4 bedroom, 3 bath split floor plan with 3 of the bedrooms facing the water. The ceramic tile and wood flooring are family friendly with carpet in the guest/family bedrooms. The generously sized chef’s kitchen features granite countertops, an oversized island bar, custom hood and high end stainless steel appliances. The Master suite is on the 1st floor of living space with a large walk-in closet, granite countertops, Cherrywood cabinetry, plus a fabulously huge jetted spa tub!! There is also an upper loft area with media center. This rental comes with the main living areas and master suite furnished along with kitchen outfitted with dining and cookware. Two additional bedrooms will need furnishings or can be used as an office. There is also a huge lower level garage for 2 car parking, storage and an off-street circular drive plus parking pad. This is a terrific “move in ready” rental for the active boating family! No pets please. 6 month rental is $6,500.