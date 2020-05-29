1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities

THIS COASTAL CHIC INTIMATE COMMUNITY. Mesmerizing sunsets from your expansive patio terrace where you can walk down to the docks, pool/spa & fire pit. All complimenting this elegantly appointed 3 bed/3 bath condo w/Bonus Rm & 2 car private gar. Designed for relaxation & entertainment Sunset Watch features a semi-private lock-out elevator that carries you into your private foyer where lead glass doors welcome you home. As you enter this spacious & open floor plan, you will be impressed with the quality & details this luxury waterfront home has to offer. Capture the true essence of the ever changing sunsets @ Sunset Watch. An ideal setting where the boats parade and dolphins play all day long from the Grand canal into the Gulf of Mexico. Tierra Verde lifestyle offers the simple pleasures of life, from fishing, swimming, kayaking, boating, 18 mile bike path to Ft. De Soto beach rated #1 in the U.S. Step right off the dock into the Gulf of Mexico, shell along the shores of shell key preserve. Dine and dance in several of Tierra Verde's local hot spots, golf at the private country club Isla Del Sol only 2 miles from Home. Tierra Verde is only 15 min. to downtown St.Pete & 30-40 min to 2 international airports. Clearwater/St.Pete & Tampa. Yes you can have it all!! All measurements are approximate.