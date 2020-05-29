All apartments in Tierra Verde
1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

1090 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THIS COASTAL CHIC INTIMATE COMMUNITY. Mesmerizing sunsets from your expansive patio terrace where you can walk down to the docks, pool/spa & fire pit. All complimenting this elegantly appointed 3 bed/3 bath condo w/Bonus Rm & 2 car private gar. Designed for relaxation & entertainment Sunset Watch features a semi-private lock-out elevator that carries you into your private foyer where lead glass doors welcome you home. As you enter this spacious & open floor plan, you will be impressed with the quality & details this luxury waterfront home has to offer. Capture the true essence of the ever changing sunsets @ Sunset Watch. An ideal setting where the boats parade and dolphins play all day long from the Grand canal into the Gulf of Mexico. Tierra Verde lifestyle offers the simple pleasures of life, from fishing, swimming, kayaking, boating, 18 mile bike path to Ft. De Soto beach rated #1 in the U.S. Step right off the dock into the Gulf of Mexico, shell along the shores of shell key preserve. Dine and dance in several of Tierra Verde's local hot spots, golf at the private country club Isla Del Sol only 2 miles from Home. Tierra Verde is only 15 min. to downtown St.Pete & 30-40 min to 2 international airports. Clearwater/St.Pete & Tampa. Yes you can have it all!! All measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers parking.
Does 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1090 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.

