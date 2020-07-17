103 1st St. E #309

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Stunning Waterfront Furnished Condo Annual Rental - 2/2 Village at Tierra Verde - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Wow! As soon as you walk through the door you will be amazed with the upscale features of this fully furnished decorator perfect condo! Every detail is full of style from the custom cabinetry throughout to the dishware and art. And the VIEW from your balcony

looks over Tampa Bay, beautiful grounds, and heated pool & spa. Hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen features center island plus large amount of counter space, under cabinet lighting, frosted pane and wood cabinetry. It is fully stocked with cutlery, silverware, stylish dishware & cookware, and is open to the beautiful dining table & seating. The custom modified open master bedroom space (and owner can provide a decorative room divider for more privacy) has soft touch lighting sconces, queen bed, decorator accent pieces, walk-in closet, and a sleek master bathroom with custom frosted and wood door entry, large vanity with under-counter lighting and spacious step-in shower. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed with cheerful seaside decor and walk-in closet. Hall bath has a tub/shower combo. Full size Cabrio washer-dryer in the unit. Tucked off the kitchen area is a large pantry and perfect desk area for your laptop. The Village at Tierra Verde is an excellently maintained guarded entry waterfront complex and features heated pools & spas, clubhouse, fitness area, walking path and tennis. Assigned covered parking space. The water/sewer/garbage/ext. cable/Internet & Wifi are included in the rent. Sorry, no pets allowed.

FOR YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt4FvFa5WT8



No Pets Allowed



