Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

103 1st St. E #309

103 1st Street East · (727) 415-9991
Location

103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 1st St. E #309 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Stunning Waterfront Furnished Condo Annual Rental - 2/2 Village at Tierra Verde - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Wow! As soon as you walk through the door you will be amazed with the upscale features of this fully furnished decorator perfect condo! Every detail is full of style from the custom cabinetry throughout to the dishware and art. And the VIEW from your balcony
looks over Tampa Bay, beautiful grounds, and heated pool & spa. Hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen features center island plus large amount of counter space, under cabinet lighting, frosted pane and wood cabinetry. It is fully stocked with cutlery, silverware, stylish dishware & cookware, and is open to the beautiful dining table & seating. The custom modified open master bedroom space (and owner can provide a decorative room divider for more privacy) has soft touch lighting sconces, queen bed, decorator accent pieces, walk-in closet, and a sleek master bathroom with custom frosted and wood door entry, large vanity with under-counter lighting and spacious step-in shower. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed with cheerful seaside decor and walk-in closet. Hall bath has a tub/shower combo. Full size Cabrio washer-dryer in the unit. Tucked off the kitchen area is a large pantry and perfect desk area for your laptop. The Village at Tierra Verde is an excellently maintained guarded entry waterfront complex and features heated pools & spas, clubhouse, fitness area, walking path and tennis. Assigned covered parking space. The water/sewer/garbage/ext. cable/Internet & Wifi are included in the rent. Sorry, no pets allowed.
FOR YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt4FvFa5WT8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 1st St. E #309 have any available units?
103 1st St. E #309 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 1st St. E #309 have?
Some of 103 1st St. E #309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 1st St. E #309 currently offering any rent specials?
103 1st St. E #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 1st St. E #309 pet-friendly?
No, 103 1st St. E #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 103 1st St. E #309 offer parking?
Yes, 103 1st St. E #309 offers parking.
Does 103 1st St. E #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 1st St. E #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 1st St. E #309 have a pool?
Yes, 103 1st St. E #309 has a pool.
Does 103 1st St. E #309 have accessible units?
No, 103 1st St. E #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 1st St. E #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 1st St. E #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 1st St. E #309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 1st St. E #309 does not have units with air conditioning.
