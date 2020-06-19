15771 SW 106th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Looking forward to an apartment in the Hammocks area? This is your opportunity to rent a 3/2 corner unit, on first floor in a gated community. It features a split plan with a lot of closets space, an additional storage room, tile, accordion shutters, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer inside of the unit.

Large master bedroom (11 Ft. X 13 Ft.), with a walk-in closet. The rent includes water. Great community with a community pool, tennis court and playground. Easy to show it! Showings just by appointments.