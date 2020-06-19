All apartments in The Hammocks
15771 SW 106th Ter
15771 SW 106th Ter

15771 Southwest 106th Terrace · No Longer Available
The Hammocks
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

15771 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Looking forward to an apartment in the Hammocks area? This is your opportunity to rent a 3/2 corner unit, on first floor in a gated community. It features a split plan with a lot of closets space, an additional storage room, tile, accordion shutters, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer inside of the unit.
Large master bedroom (11 Ft. X 13 Ft.), with a walk-in closet. The rent includes water. Great community with a community pool, tennis court and playground. Easy to show it! Showings just by appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15771 SW 106th Ter have any available units?
15771 SW 106th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Hammocks, FL.
What amenities does 15771 SW 106th Ter have?
Some of 15771 SW 106th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15771 SW 106th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
15771 SW 106th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15771 SW 106th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 15771 SW 106th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 15771 SW 106th Ter offer parking?
No, 15771 SW 106th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 15771 SW 106th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15771 SW 106th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15771 SW 106th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 15771 SW 106th Ter has a pool.
Does 15771 SW 106th Ter have accessible units?
No, 15771 SW 106th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 15771 SW 106th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15771 SW 106th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 15771 SW 106th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 15771 SW 106th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
