All apartments in The Crossings
Find more places like 13455 SW 104th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Crossings, FL
/
13455 SW 104th Ter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

13455 SW 104th Ter

13455 Southwest 104th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Crossings
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13455 Southwest 104th Terrace, The Crossings, FL 33186
The Crossings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful home in the Crossings area. Huge covered patio ideal for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining with pass-through window to kitchen. Saltillo tile in the living areas and wood laminate in the bedrooms. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances island for seating. Master bedroom has access to the patio and pool. Closets have built in cabinetry. Master bath has dual sinks. Beautiful landscaping in the front and back yards. Impact windows. Garage converted to storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13455 SW 104th Ter have any available units?
13455 SW 104th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Crossings, FL.
What amenities does 13455 SW 104th Ter have?
Some of 13455 SW 104th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13455 SW 104th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
13455 SW 104th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13455 SW 104th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 13455 SW 104th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Crossings.
Does 13455 SW 104th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 13455 SW 104th Ter does offer parking.
Does 13455 SW 104th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13455 SW 104th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13455 SW 104th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 13455 SW 104th Ter has a pool.
Does 13455 SW 104th Ter have accessible units?
No, 13455 SW 104th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 13455 SW 104th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13455 SW 104th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 13455 SW 104th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 13455 SW 104th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave
The Crossings, FL 33186

Similar Pages

The Crossings 1 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 Bedrooms
The Crossings Apartments with GymThe Crossings Apartments with Hardwood Floors
The Crossings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FL
Pembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College