13455 SW 104th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful home in the Crossings area. Huge covered patio ideal for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining with pass-through window to kitchen. Saltillo tile in the living areas and wood laminate in the bedrooms. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances island for seating. Master bedroom has access to the patio and pool. Closets have built in cabinetry. Master bath has dual sinks. Beautiful landscaping in the front and back yards. Impact windows. Garage converted to storage.