Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

13244 sw 111 terrace

13244 Southwest 111th Terrace · (305) 343-7962
Location

13244 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL 33186
The Crossings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227

Spacious town house for rent
Located in the Crossings in Kendall
3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath
Tile, granite in kitchen, laminated floors in bedrooms, balcony, patio, amenities like tennis court, pool and gym
It has one full bedroom on the first floor and the other two on The second floor, patio and garden
No pets, no smoking,
Asking first, last and security
$1900
Call or text 305-3437962
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269227
Property Id 269227

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13244 sw 111 terrace have any available units?
13244 sw 111 terrace has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13244 sw 111 terrace have?
Some of 13244 sw 111 terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13244 sw 111 terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13244 sw 111 terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13244 sw 111 terrace pet-friendly?
No, 13244 sw 111 terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Crossings.
Does 13244 sw 111 terrace offer parking?
No, 13244 sw 111 terrace does not offer parking.
Does 13244 sw 111 terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13244 sw 111 terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13244 sw 111 terrace have a pool?
Yes, 13244 sw 111 terrace has a pool.
Does 13244 sw 111 terrace have accessible units?
No, 13244 sw 111 terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13244 sw 111 terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13244 sw 111 terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 13244 sw 111 terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 13244 sw 111 terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
