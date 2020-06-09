13244 sw 111 terrace

Amenities

Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227



Spacious town house for rent

Located in the Crossings in Kendall

3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath

Tile, granite in kitchen, laminated floors in bedrooms, balcony, patio, amenities like tennis court, pool and gym

It has one full bedroom on the first floor and the other two on The second floor, patio and garden

No pets, no smoking,

Asking first, last and security

$1900

Call or text 305-3437962

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269227

No Pets Allowed



