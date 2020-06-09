13244 sw 111 terrace

Amenities
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227
Spacious town house for rent
Located in the Crossings in Kendall
3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath
Tile, granite in kitchen, laminated floors in bedrooms, balcony, patio, amenities like tennis court, pool and gym
It has one full bedroom on the first floor and the other two on The second floor, patio and garden
No pets, no smoking,
Asking first, last and security
$1900
Call or text 305-3437962
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269227
Property Id 269227
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5735526)