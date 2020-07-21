8518 Sea Harbour Lane #108

Amenities
TEMPLE TERRACE: The Falls at New Tampa: Ground Floor Unit - Water View - AVAILABLE NOW! Come see this wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the ground floor in gated community! Super convenient location to USF, Hospitals, I-75, shopping, dining and professional offices. Open floor plan with the kitchen being open to the living room/dining area. The living room features built-in shelving and sliding glass door to the screened porch with a water view. Inside utility room includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. Call Today for an appointment!
Community Features: Gated, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, 2 Pools, Hot Tub, Sand Volleyball Court, Car Care Area, Tennis Courts and Laundry Facility.
FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Built-in Shelving in Living Room
Closet Pantry
Split Bedroom
Walk-in Closets
Ceiling Fans
Tile Flooring
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Screened Porch
Water View
Open Parking
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
