8518 Sea Harbour Lane #108

TEMPLE TERRACE: The Falls at New Tampa: Ground Floor Unit - Water View - AVAILABLE NOW! Come see this wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the ground floor in gated community! Super convenient location to USF, Hospitals, I-75, shopping, dining and professional offices. Open floor plan with the kitchen being open to the living room/dining area. The living room features built-in shelving and sliding glass door to the screened porch with a water view. Inside utility room includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. Call Today for an appointment!

Community Features: Gated, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, 2 Pools, Hot Tub, Sand Volleyball Court, Car Care Area, Tennis Courts and Laundry Facility.



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Built-in Shelving in Living Room

Closet Pantry

Split Bedroom

Walk-in Closets

Ceiling Fans

Tile Flooring

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Screened Porch

Water View

Open Parking

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



