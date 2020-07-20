8414 Lucuya Way #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

2nd Floor Condo! The Falls at New Tampa - AVAILABLE APRIL 15th! This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located in a nicely maintained gated community. It welcomes you with a spacious living area w/built-in shelving, inside utility room with washer and dryer, a screened balcony. The kitchen has a pantry & breakfast bar that is open to the living room/dining area.

This wonderful gated community is nicely landscaped & offers two in-ground pools, recreation building, whirlpool, fitness center, picnic area, tennis courts, car wash area & pets are welcome. There is easy access to the interstate & shopping, & restaurants.



FEATURES:

2nd floor in building 9

All appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Built-in Shelves

Inside utility with washer and dryer

Ceiling fans

Walk-in Closet

Screened Balcony

Carpet and Laminate flooring



Water, sewer, and trash included



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



