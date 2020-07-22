All apartments in Temple Terrace
7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE
7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE

7922 Terrace Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7922 Terrace Ridge Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Screened front entryway, newly painted interior. Kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, brand new appliances including Gas Range, side by side fridge, microwave, dishwasher. Ceramic tile throughout. Large separate formal living and dining rooms with family room off kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Master bath has private water closet, Garden tub with shower and double sinks. The back screened in Lanai runs almost entire back side of home for large family gatherings and has insulated roof to keep you cooler in summer. Separate inside laundry room with gas & electric hookups. 2 car garage with opener features extra cabinets for storage and freshly painted floor. Schedule a showing before it's gone! HOA only allows single family rentals so no roommates will be considered. HOA requires separate application and fee of additional $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
