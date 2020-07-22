7922 TERRACE RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly renovated 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Screened front entryway, newly painted interior. Kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, brand new appliances including Gas Range, side by side fridge, microwave, dishwasher. Ceramic tile throughout. Large separate formal living and dining rooms with family room off kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Master bath has private water closet, Garden tub with shower and double sinks. The back screened in Lanai runs almost entire back side of home for large family gatherings and has insulated roof to keep you cooler in summer. Separate inside laundry room with gas & electric hookups. 2 car garage with opener features extra cabinets for storage and freshly painted floor. Schedule a showing before it's gone! HOA only allows single family rentals so no roommates will be considered. HOA requires separate application and fee of additional $50.