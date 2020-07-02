All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

7908 CITRUS DRIVE

7908 Citrus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7908 Citrus Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
WELCOME HOME to this 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse-style condo in the beautiful and desirable community of Meadowood in Temple Terrace. Your own covered parking space leads to a fully tiled secured privacy-fenced 1/2 covered and 1/2 uncovered lanai/back porch area for your outdoor living space. Your kitchen, breakfast bar, laundry, open dining/living room area is located on the first floor. There is another additional private fenced-in outdoor space at the front of your unit. AstroTurf is in place as the ground covering, to keep this space easy to maintain and cozy. The front door leads out to a sidewalk & a beautiful grassy area to walk your fur baby. Take an evening stroll to one of the 3 pools, hot tub or play some tennis on the courts. The master bedroom with its own balcony & en-suite bath and 2 more bedrooms are located upstairs with a central bathroom for the other bedrooms. The roof of the condo building and the carports were all replaced Oct 2019. There is parking available for commercial vehicles & boat trailers, etc, for an additional charge (check with COA's management company for details). There is plenty of guest parking, or parking for your extra vehicles on the same street & nearby. Your back lanai/porch area has a good size storage shed with shelving for storage. Rent includes water, sewer, & trash. Only 4 miles to the main campus of USF, 10 miles to downtown Tampa, 15 miles to Tampa International Airport, & 30 miles to all the Gulf Coast Beaches. Ready for immediate lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 CITRUS DRIVE have any available units?
7908 CITRUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 7908 CITRUS DRIVE have?
Some of 7908 CITRUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 CITRUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7908 CITRUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 CITRUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7908 CITRUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 7908 CITRUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7908 CITRUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7908 CITRUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7908 CITRUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 CITRUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7908 CITRUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7908 CITRUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7908 CITRUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 CITRUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7908 CITRUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7908 CITRUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7908 CITRUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

