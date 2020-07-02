7908 CITRUS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

WELCOME HOME to this 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse-style condo in the beautiful and desirable community of Meadowood in Temple Terrace. Your own covered parking space leads to a fully tiled secured privacy-fenced 1/2 covered and 1/2 uncovered lanai/back porch area for your outdoor living space. Your kitchen, breakfast bar, laundry, open dining/living room area is located on the first floor. There is another additional private fenced-in outdoor space at the front of your unit. AstroTurf is in place as the ground covering, to keep this space easy to maintain and cozy. The front door leads out to a sidewalk & a beautiful grassy area to walk your fur baby. Take an evening stroll to one of the 3 pools, hot tub or play some tennis on the courts. The master bedroom with its own balcony & en-suite bath and 2 more bedrooms are located upstairs with a central bathroom for the other bedrooms. The roof of the condo building and the carports were all replaced Oct 2019. There is parking available for commercial vehicles & boat trailers, etc, for an additional charge (check with COA's management company for details). There is plenty of guest parking, or parking for your extra vehicles on the same street & nearby. Your back lanai/porch area has a good size storage shed with shelving for storage. Rent includes water, sewer, & trash. Only 4 miles to the main campus of USF, 10 miles to downtown Tampa, 15 miles to Tampa International Airport, & 30 miles to all the Gulf Coast Beaches. Ready for immediate lease.