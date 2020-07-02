All apartments in Temple Terrace
7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:32 AM

7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE

7807 Capwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7807 Capwood Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a large deck for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural and recessed lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, a fireplace in the living room, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

