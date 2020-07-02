7807 CAPWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a large deck for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural and recessed lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, a fireplace in the living room, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!