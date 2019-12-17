All apartments in Temple Terrace
Temple Terrace, FL
6310 TREETOP CIRCLE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6310 TREETOP CIRCLE

6310 Treetop Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Treetop Circle, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Here is your opportunity to live in beautiful Raintree Manor. 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath townhome in a quiet community surrounded by large oak trees. Townhome offers a 1-car garage (attached). Two-story townhomes offers over 1,100 sq ft. Features include: freshly painted, laminated and vinyl flooring throughout (no carpet), back-splash in the kitchen, new tiles in the shower & new light fixtures. Large master bedroom fits a king-size bed and has a walk-in closet. Full-size washer and dryer included. Enjoy a spacious outdoor patio. New AC unit installed in 2017. Community is very well maintained with 2 pools, clubhouse and tennis courts. Raintree is very close to USF, VA hospital, Advent Health and Busch Gardens. Sorry, no pets. Rent includes: water, garbage, recycling, sewer, basic internet and basic cable. Applicant(s) will require approval from the Association (credit/background check performed). NO Pets and NO smoking. Unit available July 31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE have any available units?
6310 TREETOP CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE have?
Some of 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6310 TREETOP CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6310 TREETOP CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
