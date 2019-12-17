6310 TREETOP CIRCLE

Amenities

Here is your opportunity to live in beautiful Raintree Manor. 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath townhome in a quiet community surrounded by large oak trees. Townhome offers a 1-car garage (attached). Two-story townhomes offers over 1,100 sq ft. Features include: freshly painted, laminated and vinyl flooring throughout (no carpet), back-splash in the kitchen, new tiles in the shower & new light fixtures. Large master bedroom fits a king-size bed and has a walk-in closet. Full-size washer and dryer included. Enjoy a spacious outdoor patio. New AC unit installed in 2017. Community is very well maintained with 2 pools, clubhouse and tennis courts. Raintree is very close to USF, VA hospital, Advent Health and Busch Gardens. Sorry, no pets. Rent includes: water, garbage, recycling, sewer, basic internet and basic cable. Applicant(s) will require approval from the Association (credit/background check performed). NO Pets and NO smoking. Unit available July 31.