6002 LAKETREE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

MOVE IN SPEICAL!!!! 1/2 off first months rent, with approved credit!! GREAT OPPORTUNITY! Located in the desirable Raintree Community where you can enjoy maintenance free living in this 2bedroon, 2 bathroom condominium that welcomes you with a FANTASTIC open & bright floor plan featuring a living and dining room combination that leads you out into the large, enclosed air conditioned patio that offers plenty of privacy and perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening. Additional features include nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space and a full appliance package including full sized washer and dryer!!!. Split floor-plan. Pools, tennis courts and plenty of parking around the back of the building. Close to USF, Moffat, Veterans, hospitals, popular attractions and more!Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.