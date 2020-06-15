All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:02 PM

5215 HOLLAND AVENUE

5215 Holland Ave · (813) 244-2819
Location

5215 Holland Ave, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and 860 heated square feet. Walk in to a spacious, tiled living room, shelving and large front windows for plenty of natural lighting. Kitchen has mica counter tops, double sink, fridge, stove and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space. Laundry is off the kitchen with tiled floor and washer/dryer hook up. Bedroom 1 and 2 are tiled. Mater bath is tiled with tub/shower combination. Half bath is tiled. Large yard. Home is centrally located, close to Busch Gardens, USF, MOSI, MOFFIT, VA, Interstates 75 & 275. Plenty of restaurants, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE have any available units?
5215 HOLLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5215 HOLLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5215 HOLLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
