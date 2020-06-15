5215 HOLLAND AVENUE

Amenities

This lovely home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and 860 heated square feet. Walk in to a spacious, tiled living room, shelving and large front windows for plenty of natural lighting. Kitchen has mica counter tops, double sink, fridge, stove and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space. Laundry is off the kitchen with tiled floor and washer/dryer hook up. Bedroom 1 and 2 are tiled. Mater bath is tiled with tub/shower combination. Half bath is tiled. Large yard. Home is centrally located, close to Busch Gardens, USF, MOSI, MOFFIT, VA, Interstates 75 & 275. Plenty of restaurants, shopping and more!