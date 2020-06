5205 OAK CHARTER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

AFFORDABLE 2 BEDROOM /2 FULL BATHROOM LOFT STYLE CONDOMINIUM IN CHARTER MILL TOWNHOMES WITH FENCED BACK YARD, CEMENT PATIO AND ATTACHED SHED AREA FOR STORAGE. THE EFFICIENT U SHAPED KITCHEN OFFERS PLENTY OF CABINETS AND WIDE BREAKFAST BAR PASS THROUGH TO LIVING ROOM. APPLIANCES INCLUDE RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, WASHER AND DRYER; DINING AREA AND STORAGE CLOSET UNDER THE STAIRS. OPEN LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM HAS NEW CARPET WITH WOOD LAMINATE TRAFFIC AREA FOR EASY CARE, 2 CLOSETS, DOOR TO HALL BATHROOM AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO THE OPEN PATIO AND FENCED BACK YARD. THE UPSTAIRS OPEN LOFT WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND WINDOWS HAS A DOUBLE CLOSET AND ATTIC ACCESS HOUSING THE AC/AIR HANDLER AND EXTRA STORAGE SPACE