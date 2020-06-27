316 St Augustine Ave

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 316 St Augustine - Property Id: 138753
A beautiful, charming single family only steps from the historic Temple Terrace golf course. A three bedroom, two bath on a wide double lot perfect for entertaining or just relaxing.
Full enclosed garage and long driveway.
Fully enclosed back porch.
New washer and dryer
Use of ring doorbell, 60 inch television, and security cameras included in rental.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138753p
Property Id 138753
(RLNE5033456)