316 St Augustine Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 316 St Augustine - Property Id: 138753



A beautiful, charming single family only steps from the historic Temple Terrace golf course. A three bedroom, two bath on a wide double lot perfect for entertaining or just relaxing.



Full enclosed garage and long driveway.



Fully enclosed back porch.



New washer and dryer



Use of ring doorbell, 60 inch television, and security cameras included in rental.

