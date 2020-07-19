All apartments in Temple Terrace
Temple Terrace, FL
309 Deer Park Ave.
309 Deer Park Ave.

309 Deer Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

309 Deer Park Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Deer Park Ave. have any available units?
309 Deer Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 309 Deer Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
309 Deer Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Deer Park Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 309 Deer Park Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 309 Deer Park Ave. offer parking?
No, 309 Deer Park Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 309 Deer Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Deer Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Deer Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 309 Deer Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 309 Deer Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 309 Deer Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Deer Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Deer Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Deer Park Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Deer Park Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
