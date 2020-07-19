All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE

205 Bannockburn Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

205 Bannockburn Ave, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Attractive pool home with golf course views. Enjoy cooking in your remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and outstanding views of the golf course. An abundance of natural light streams into every room of this home. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and a French door leading to the wood deck patio and screened-in pool area, perfect for fun family times and entertaining. There’s a bonus room that could also be used as a dining room. The master bedroom suite includes 2 small closets and a master bathroom with walk-in shower. A full bathroom in the hallway serves bedrooms 2 and 3. Extra large laundry room has outdoor access and includes a washer and dryer. Owner covers professional lawn and pool care. Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club is visible from the front yard. TT Recreation Center has many activities for all ages with optional memberships available. Close proximity to USF and area hospitals and only 20 min. to downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE have any available units?
205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE have?
Some of 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Pools
Temple Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa