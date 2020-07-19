205 BANNOCKBURN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Attractive pool home with golf course views. Enjoy cooking in your remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and outstanding views of the golf course. An abundance of natural light streams into every room of this home. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and a French door leading to the wood deck patio and screened-in pool area, perfect for fun family times and entertaining. There’s a bonus room that could also be used as a dining room. The master bedroom suite includes 2 small closets and a master bathroom with walk-in shower. A full bathroom in the hallway serves bedrooms 2 and 3. Extra large laundry room has outdoor access and includes a washer and dryer. Owner covers professional lawn and pool care. Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club is visible from the front yard. TT Recreation Center has many activities for all ages with optional memberships available. Close proximity to USF and area hospitals and only 20 min. to downtown Tampa.