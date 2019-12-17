All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:45 AM

13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE

13210 Arbor Isle Drive · (813) 244-2819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13210 Arbor Isle Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
car wash area
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
trash valet
This ground floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1170 heated square feet with textured ceilings, alarm systems, and paneled doors. Kitchen has white mica counter tops, breakfast bar, tiled, double stainless steel sink, track lighting, light colored cabinets, range hood, range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All appliances are white plus eat-in space with track lighting.
Laundry off kitchen, tiled floor, washer/dryer and ventilated shelving. Living room is tiled with built-in entertainment center. Screened and covered lanai. Master bedroom is tiled with walk-in closet. Master bath is tiled with tub/shower, white cabinets with mica tops and cabinet over commode.
Bedroom 2 is tiled with walk-in closet as well. Same cabinetry as bath one, cabinet over commode and tub/shower. Amenities include: Gated, 2 pools with spacious sundeck, courtyard, disability access, controlled access, public transportation, 24 hour fully equipped fitness center, indoor racquetball, tennis, playground, volley ball courts, small car wash station, 2 laundry facilities and valet trash. Small pets up to 25 pounds allowed. Located very close to USF campus, Florida Hospital, and the VA. Located 2 minutes for I-75 and 10 minutes from Brandon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE have any available units?
13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE have?
Some of 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity