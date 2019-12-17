13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

This ground floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1170 heated square feet with textured ceilings, alarm systems, and paneled doors. Kitchen has white mica counter tops, breakfast bar, tiled, double stainless steel sink, track lighting, light colored cabinets, range hood, range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All appliances are white plus eat-in space with track lighting.

Laundry off kitchen, tiled floor, washer/dryer and ventilated shelving. Living room is tiled with built-in entertainment center. Screened and covered lanai. Master bedroom is tiled with walk-in closet. Master bath is tiled with tub/shower, white cabinets with mica tops and cabinet over commode.

Bedroom 2 is tiled with walk-in closet as well. Same cabinetry as bath one, cabinet over commode and tub/shower. Amenities include: Gated, 2 pools with spacious sundeck, courtyard, disability access, controlled access, public transportation, 24 hour fully equipped fitness center, indoor racquetball, tennis, playground, volley ball courts, small car wash station, 2 laundry facilities and valet trash. Small pets up to 25 pounds allowed. Located very close to USF campus, Florida Hospital, and the VA. Located 2 minutes for I-75 and 10 minutes from Brandon.