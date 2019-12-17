All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated June 24 2019 at 2:06 PM

13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE

13104 Sanctuary Cove Dr 301 · No Longer Available
Location

13104 Sanctuary Cove Dr 301, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Gated community!!! Garage attached!!! Offers Pool and Gym!! It just minutes from USF!!! newly painted and installed tile in the family room and dining room. Newer laminate flooring!! LUXURIOUS 2 bedrooms 2 baths 1053 square feet condo on the 2nd floor in the gated community of The Preserve of Temple Terrace Condos. GARAGE Attached!!!!!! The very open great room which leads to a screened lanai porch where you can enjoy the pool view. Spacious kitchen includes all appliances & lots of cabinets, closet pantry. Large bedroom with a walk-in closet & a ceiling fan. Inside utility room with washer/dryer & an outside storage closet. "The Preserve" a gated community with all the amenities. community pools, fitness center, lovely clubhouse, park, playground, tennis courts, huge center court volleyball set up with sand & a station for the car wash. Located close to USF. Easy commuting to downtown Tampa, Brandon/Riverview areas, University Mall, Tampa International Airport & white sand beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have any available units?
13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
