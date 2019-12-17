13104 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Gated community!!! Garage attached!!! Offers Pool and Gym!! It just minutes from USF!!! newly painted and installed tile in the family room and dining room. Newer laminate flooring!! LUXURIOUS 2 bedrooms 2 baths 1053 square feet condo on the 2nd floor in the gated community of The Preserve of Temple Terrace Condos. GARAGE Attached!!!!!! The very open great room which leads to a screened lanai porch where you can enjoy the pool view. Spacious kitchen includes all appliances & lots of cabinets, closet pantry. Large bedroom with a walk-in closet & a ceiling fan. Inside utility room with washer/dryer & an outside storage closet. "The Preserve" a gated community with all the amenities. community pools, fitness center, lovely clubhouse, park, playground, tennis courts, huge center court volleyball set up with sand & a station for the car wash. Located close to USF. Easy commuting to downtown Tampa, Brandon/Riverview areas, University Mall, Tampa International Airport & white sand beaches.