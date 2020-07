Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

nice and quiet condo in Temple Terrace near I-75 - very nice and bright condo on 3rd floor of the desirable gate Preserve community in Temple terrace! Washer and dryer inside, large patio, well maintained top floor quiet condo waiting for you! near USF and major highways, convenient to all shopping, restaurant and parks. Also easy commute to Downtown Tampa. You will love it!



(RLNE5687032)