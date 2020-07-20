Family friendly Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath and a neighborhood playground. Available for rent at $1700/mo. Deposit is $1700. Application fee is $75 for the first adult. Washer and dryer are included. City of Temple Terrace only allows 3 unrelated tenants to rent so keep that in mind. This house does not accept section 8. Small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13025 Terrace Brook Pl have any available units?
13025 Terrace Brook Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 13025 Terrace Brook Pl have?
Some of 13025 Terrace Brook Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13025 Terrace Brook Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13025 Terrace Brook Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 Terrace Brook Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13025 Terrace Brook Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13025 Terrace Brook Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13025 Terrace Brook Pl offers parking.
Does 13025 Terrace Brook Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13025 Terrace Brook Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 Terrace Brook Pl have a pool?
No, 13025 Terrace Brook Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13025 Terrace Brook Pl have accessible units?
No, 13025 Terrace Brook Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 Terrace Brook Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13025 Terrace Brook Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13025 Terrace Brook Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13025 Terrace Brook Pl has units with air conditioning.