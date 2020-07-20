13025 Terrace Brook Pl

Amenities

Family friendly Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath and a neighborhood playground. Available for rent at $1700/mo. Deposit is $1700. Application fee is $75 for the first adult. Washer and dryer are included. City of Temple Terrace only allows 3 unrelated tenants to rent so keep that in mind. This house does not accept section 8. Small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee.