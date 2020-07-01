All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

13025 Sanctuary Cove

13025 Sanctuary Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13025 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
nice condo in convenient Temple terrace -

(RLNE5369897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have any available units?
13025 Sanctuary Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 13025 Sanctuary Cove currently offering any rent specials?
13025 Sanctuary Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 Sanctuary Cove pet-friendly?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove offer parking?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not offer parking.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have a pool?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not have a pool.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have accessible units?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

