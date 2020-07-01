Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 13025 Sanctuary Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13025 Sanctuary Cove
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13025 Sanctuary Cove
13025 Sanctuary Cove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
13025 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
nice condo in convenient Temple terrace -
(RLNE5369897)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have any available units?
13025 Sanctuary Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple Terrace, FL
.
Is 13025 Sanctuary Cove currently offering any rent specials?
13025 Sanctuary Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 Sanctuary Cove pet-friendly?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace
.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove offer parking?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not offer parking.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have a pool?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not have a pool.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have accessible units?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13025 Sanctuary Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 13025 Sanctuary Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Similar Pages
Temple Terrace 1 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Temple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FL
Westchase, FL
Bartow, FL
Ruskin, FL
Brooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Odessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa