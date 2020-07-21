11834 Wildeflower Pl.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BEDROOM IN RAINTREE MANOR! - GREAT OPPORTUNITY! Located in the desirable Raintree Manor Community where you can enjoy maintenance free living in this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/1car garage condo that welcomes you with a FANTASTIC open & bright floor plan featuring a living and dining room combination that leads you out into the large, patio that offers plenty of privacy and perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening. Additional featu. Ceramic tile flooring and carpet in the generously sized bedrooms. Close to USF, Moffat, Veterans, hospitals, popular attractions and more!



Pets possible with owner/HOA approval, pet fee $300.



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



HOA Application:



HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy. Landlord will reimburse Tenant for the HOA application fees at lease signing. ONLY the HOA application fee is reimbursed. Tenant/Realtor should verify office policy regarding the reimbursement of the HOA fee with Broker.



(RLNE3299089)