All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 11834 Wildeflower Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
11834 Wildeflower Pl.
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

11834 Wildeflower Pl.

11834 Wildeflower Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

11834 Wildeflower Place, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM IN RAINTREE MANOR! - GREAT OPPORTUNITY! Located in the desirable Raintree Manor Community where you can enjoy maintenance free living in this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/1car garage condo that welcomes you with a FANTASTIC open & bright floor plan featuring a living and dining room combination that leads you out into the large, patio that offers plenty of privacy and perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening. Additional featu. Ceramic tile flooring and carpet in the generously sized bedrooms. Close to USF, Moffat, Veterans, hospitals, popular attractions and more!

Pets possible with owner/HOA approval, pet fee $300.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy. Landlord will reimburse Tenant for the HOA application fees at lease signing. ONLY the HOA application fee is reimbursed. Tenant/Realtor should verify office policy regarding the reimbursement of the HOA fee with Broker.

(RLNE3299089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11834 Wildeflower Pl. have any available units?
11834 Wildeflower Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11834 Wildeflower Pl. have?
Some of 11834 Wildeflower Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11834 Wildeflower Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
11834 Wildeflower Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11834 Wildeflower Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11834 Wildeflower Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 11834 Wildeflower Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 11834 Wildeflower Pl. offers parking.
Does 11834 Wildeflower Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11834 Wildeflower Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11834 Wildeflower Pl. have a pool?
No, 11834 Wildeflower Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 11834 Wildeflower Pl. have accessible units?
No, 11834 Wildeflower Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 11834 Wildeflower Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11834 Wildeflower Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11834 Wildeflower Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11834 Wildeflower Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTemple Terrace 2 Bedroom Apartments
Temple Terrace 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTemple Terrace Apartments with Pools
Temple Terrace Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa