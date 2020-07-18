All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE

11507 Malaga Sky Place · No Longer Available
Location

11507 Malaga Sky Place, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Chic & Stylish Marbella Terrace town home, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Main floor has a large Living room and dining area with gorgeous tile floor. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Screened Porch. 2nd floor Large Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath. Washer and dryer included, walk in closets in all bedrooms. Marbella Terrace is a Riverfront Community offering a pool, cabana, walking trails in the nature preserve and a River Dock. Convenient location near USF, Florida & VA hospitals, I-17 & I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE have any available units?
11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE have?
Some of 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE offers parking.
Does 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE has a pool.
Does 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

