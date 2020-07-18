11507 MALAGA SKY PLACE.

Amenities

Chic & Stylish Marbella Terrace town home, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Main floor has a large Living room and dining area with gorgeous tile floor. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Screened Porch. 2nd floor Large Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath. Washer and dryer included, walk in closets in all bedrooms. Marbella Terrace is a Riverfront Community offering a pool, cabana, walking trails in the nature preserve and a River Dock. Convenient location near USF, Florida & VA hospitals, I-17 & I-4.