11406 BELLAMAR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Space, Beautiful Place... 3 bedroom 2 and a half baths with and office/computer room on the first floor. Awesome Kitchen that includes a breakfast bar with granite counter-tops overlooking the Great Room. Humongous Master Suite with balcony overlooking a park like setting on the Hillsborough River. Fabulous wood floors though-out the first floor....AND DON'T MISS THE 2 CAR GARAGE! Community pool and cabana are there for your enjoyment and very convenient. You can also enjoy canoeing and kayaking from your back yard on the river!

Great location, Close to I-275, Temple Terrace, VA Hospital, Busch Gardens and USF... Downtown is 20 minutes away and the Tampa International Airport just 10 minutes more.... Contact me for your personal tour!