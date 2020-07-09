All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

11406 BELLAMAR STREET

11406 Bellamar Street · No Longer Available
Location

11406 Bellamar Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Space, Beautiful Place... 3 bedroom 2 and a half baths with and office/computer room on the first floor. Awesome Kitchen that includes a breakfast bar with granite counter-tops overlooking the Great Room. Humongous Master Suite with balcony overlooking a park like setting on the Hillsborough River. Fabulous wood floors though-out the first floor....AND DON'T MISS THE 2 CAR GARAGE! Community pool and cabana are there for your enjoyment and very convenient. You can also enjoy canoeing and kayaking from your back yard on the river!
Great location, Close to I-275, Temple Terrace, VA Hospital, Busch Gardens and USF... Downtown is 20 minutes away and the Tampa International Airport just 10 minutes more.... Contact me for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11406 BELLAMAR STREET have any available units?
11406 BELLAMAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11406 BELLAMAR STREET have?
Some of 11406 BELLAMAR STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11406 BELLAMAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11406 BELLAMAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11406 BELLAMAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11406 BELLAMAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11406 BELLAMAR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11406 BELLAMAR STREET offers parking.
Does 11406 BELLAMAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11406 BELLAMAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11406 BELLAMAR STREET have a pool?
Yes, 11406 BELLAMAR STREET has a pool.
Does 11406 BELLAMAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 11406 BELLAMAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11406 BELLAMAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11406 BELLAMAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11406 BELLAMAR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11406 BELLAMAR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

