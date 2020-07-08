11331 Grandville Dr

Amenities

2 Bed - 2.5 Bathroom Quiet Neighborhood - Spacious and well maintained townhome in a quiet community. This is the perfect 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom 1,170 sq ft townhome centrally located. The wet area's and living room have newly installed tile flooring. The bedrooms have fresh new carpet. The back patio is fenced for privacy and plenty of light graces the property. The unit also comes furnished with a washer and dryer. You will have access to the community pool, fitness center, and playground. Location is the greatest feature of this townhome you are close to USF, Busch Gardens, VA Hospital, Florida Hospital, Cardinal Health and much more. It's a short 3 mile drive to I-75 for ease of access to anywhere else in Hillsborough County. Call today for a showing.



(RLNE2555863)