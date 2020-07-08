All apartments in Temple Terrace
11331 Grandville Dr

11331 Grandville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11331 Grandville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
2 Bed - 2.5 Bathroom Quiet Neighborhood - Spacious and well maintained townhome in a quiet community. This is the perfect 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom 1,170 sq ft townhome centrally located. The wet area's and living room have newly installed tile flooring. The bedrooms have fresh new carpet. The back patio is fenced for privacy and plenty of light graces the property. The unit also comes furnished with a washer and dryer. You will have access to the community pool, fitness center, and playground. Location is the greatest feature of this townhome you are close to USF, Busch Gardens, VA Hospital, Florida Hospital, Cardinal Health and much more. It's a short 3 mile drive to I-75 for ease of access to anywhere else in Hillsborough County. Call today for a showing.

(RLNE2555863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11331 Grandville Dr have any available units?
11331 Grandville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11331 Grandville Dr have?
Some of 11331 Grandville Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11331 Grandville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11331 Grandville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11331 Grandville Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11331 Grandville Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11331 Grandville Dr offer parking?
No, 11331 Grandville Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11331 Grandville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11331 Grandville Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11331 Grandville Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11331 Grandville Dr has a pool.
Does 11331 Grandville Dr have accessible units?
No, 11331 Grandville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11331 Grandville Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11331 Grandville Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11331 Grandville Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11331 Grandville Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

