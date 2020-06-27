11321 Grandville Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This 2 bed 2.5 bathroom townhome in Temple Terrace is absolutely perfect for you and your Temple Terrace lifestyle.



Whether you work at a local University, one of the many great hospitals in our area, or attend a school as a student, you'll find this community to have a perfect balance of convenience and seclusion.



The townhome is spacious and smart, with an open floorplan and a functional kitchen. The bedrooms are amply-large with plenty of space for storage.



Outdoors you have access to more storage, and a cozy private deck for morning coffee. The amenities in Victorica Terrace are excellent - the pool is newly remodeled and the community is perfect for walking, riding bikes with the family, or just enjoying your Florida lifestyle.



Call today! This one won't last long!