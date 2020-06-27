All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

11321 Grandville Dr

11321 Grandville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11321 Grandville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This 2 bed 2.5 bathroom townhome in Temple Terrace is absolutely perfect for you and your Temple Terrace lifestyle.

Whether you work at a local University, one of the many great hospitals in our area, or attend a school as a student, you'll find this community to have a perfect balance of convenience and seclusion.

The townhome is spacious and smart, with an open floorplan and a functional kitchen. The bedrooms are amply-large with plenty of space for storage.

Outdoors you have access to more storage, and a cozy private deck for morning coffee. The amenities in Victorica Terrace are excellent - the pool is newly remodeled and the community is perfect for walking, riding bikes with the family, or just enjoying your Florida lifestyle.

Call today! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11321 Grandville Dr have any available units?
11321 Grandville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 11321 Grandville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11321 Grandville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11321 Grandville Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11321 Grandville Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11321 Grandville Dr offer parking?
No, 11321 Grandville Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11321 Grandville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11321 Grandville Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11321 Grandville Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11321 Grandville Dr has a pool.
Does 11321 Grandville Dr have accessible units?
No, 11321 Grandville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11321 Grandville Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11321 Grandville Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11321 Grandville Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11321 Grandville Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
