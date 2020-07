Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

Very nice 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood close to USF, the interstate, shopping, restaurants and more. This great townhouse features wood floors on first floor and carpet on the second floor. Updated bathrooms with granite countertops. Washer and Dryer included. Water, sewer and trash collection included. Assigned and visitor parking. The community includes swimming pool and tennis court.