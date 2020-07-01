Partial Ocean View apartment in the corner. Complex has great amenities, including Swimming pool(heated) with Tennis Courts, Private Beach, clubhouse, with bar. Ocean access from Marina, boat dockage. Furniture included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr have any available units?
500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr have?
Some of 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.