Tavernier, FL
500 Burton Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr

500 Burton Drive · (305) 790-4331
Location

500 Burton Drive, Tavernier, FL 33070

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Partial Ocean View apartment in the corner. Complex has great amenities, including Swimming pool(heated) with Tennis Courts, Private Beach, clubhouse, with bar. Ocean access from Marina, boat dockage. Furniture included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr have any available units?
500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr have?
Some of 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tavernier.
Does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr offer parking?
No, 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr has a pool.
Does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr have accessible units?
No, 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
