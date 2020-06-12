/
3 bedroom apartments
52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL
1702 Tropical Court
1702 Tropical Court, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1287 sqft
Great Golden Palm neighborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath - Huge living room - opening up with lots of light big master with private onsuite 2 nice size bedrooms with an addtl bathroom Great location (RLNE5835399)
3140 Bayou Lane
3140 Bayou Ln, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2021 sqft
3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway.
4659 Treasure Cay Rd
4659 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
4659 Treasure Cay Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Bdrm / 2 BA with 2 car garage - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home for rent. Home features 2 car garage, screened patio, and formal dining room. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3259985)
670 West Rosewood Lane
670 West Rosewood Lane, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1140 sqft
This is a three bedroom/2 bath condo located in Tavares. Nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Kitchen overlooks large living/dining room combo. Even has a small patio. Come take a look today.
Lane Park
2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE
2393 Tealwood Circle, Tavares, FL
Lawn maint.
1404 LONGVILLE CIRCLE
1404 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area.
Results within 1 mile of Tavares
587 Bluff Pass Drive
587 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.
15305 Willow Lane
15305 Willow Lane, Lake County, FL
4 bedroom home with large yard and pool - 4 bedroom 3 bath home with large fenced in yard and pool. Lawn care and pool included in rent. Home features, formal living, fireplace, formal dining, and split floor plan. Lots of privacy on this 1 acre.
319 Bluff Pass Drive
319 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
110 E. Chesley Ave
110 East Chesley Avenue, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
110 E. Chesley Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 3/2 - Available July. 3/2 home with No HOA. Large master bedroom with separate entrance. Completely tiled. Upgraded kitchen. Screen front porch and open covered porch.
Results within 5 miles of Tavares
612 Gould St
612 Gould Street, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1464 sqft
Eustis 3 bedroom 2 bath - older house with lots of room 1464 sq foot - Great layout with Living room- Family Room - Dining room front room would be great place to grow plants lots of light Fridge Stove and dishwasher courtesy use of washer Carpet
923 N Clayton St
923 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
956 sqft
Amazing 3B/2B House! - Beautiful Single Family Home fully renovated. Feel at home the moment you enter this cozy and modernly renovated house with wood floors, new roof, new bathrooms, new kitchen! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5747764)
401 Delphine Ct
401 Delphine Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1725 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ an Office in Leesburg - R3 - This freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new flooring, an office, an eat in kitchen, laundry room and a 2 car garage. Application is required before all showings.
30041 Johnsons Point Rd
30041 Johnson Point Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1522 sqft
LAKEFRONT DOCK PROPERTY WITH FIREPLACE *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.
35648 Rose Moss Avenue
35648 Rose Moss Ave, Lake County, FL
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
35681 Rose Moss Avenue
35681 Rose Moss Ave, Lake County, FL
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3252 Zander Drive
3252 Zander Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1481 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
2006 Oakbend Drive
2006 Oakbend Drive, Eustis, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
95 EASTRIDGE DRIVE
95 Eastridge Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
Three bed rooms and two full bath rooms. Split plan. Enclosed Florida room over looks the spacious back yard. In a community of nice homes.
Pine Crest
1726 OVERLOOK DRIVE
1726 Overlook Drive, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1534 sqft
Lovely home remodeled in 2007. Modern, beautiful kitchen. Florida room that looks into a large fenced back yard. Third bedroom with double glass doors can be used as a den. Wood and tile flooring throughout home.
285 W OAK HILL ROAD
285 West Oak Hill Road, Lake County, FL
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase. Move in ready home with private neighborhood dock on a 1/4 acre cul-de-sac lot.
308 N TREMAIN STREET
308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq.
6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE
6305 Sunnyside Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious home is located in the subdivision called Sunnyside. It is available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.
