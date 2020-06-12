/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM
26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 N. Sinclair Ave
720 North Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Awesome 2/1 apartment in Tavares - Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Tavares
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
317 RYANS RIDGE AVENUE
317 Ryans Ridge Avenue, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Beautiful home in a small subdivision centrally located off of Bay St/Hwy 19 in Eustis. Spacious living/dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast nook and laundry room with washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
835 STARBIRD STREET
835 Starbird Street, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1269 sqft
NO HOA AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! This adorable home features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Tavares
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 05:54pm
Silver Lake Estates
2 Units Available
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$955
Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 8 at 02:14pm
4 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scottish Highlands
1 Unit Available
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Las Colinas
1 Unit Available
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
36139 CITRUS BOULEVARD
36139 Citrus Boulevard, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with screened in porch and access to Lake Eustis and the great chain of lakes. Furnished, with option to be unfurnished. Carport to keep your car out of the sun and rain.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7306 EARLWOOD AVENUE
7306 Earlwood Avenue, Tangerine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
762 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in one of Mount Dora's oldest buildings! Old fashioned charm is met with modern updates in this unique apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
501 W OLD US HIGHWAY 441
501 W Old US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1459 sqft
Beautiful Condo overlooking Lake Dora just minutes from Downtown Mount Dora. Condo has open concept with large bedrooms and 2 baths. is on second floor with awesome views. Elevator for your convenience, Large swimming pool and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Tavares
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3850 Navel Lane
3850 Navel Lane, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$980
960 sqft
Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car carport. Fully furnished home ready for you to move in! Water is included in rent. Rent: $980 Security Deposit: $1050 Technology Fee: $20 monthly No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778850)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2931 Poplar Ave
2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1288 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
1 Unit Available
1415 Hill Street
1415 Hill Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
840 sqft
Two bedroom/one bath with open floor plan. High ceilings with lots of light. Stackable washer/dryer hook ups. Master bedroom has sliding glass door that opens to small patio. Located close to shopping and dining.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Shady Terrace - 1
1325 Shady Terrace, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
832 sqft
Nice 2 beds 1 bath with a car garage. Vinyl and tile floors throughout. Small pet under 20 lbs okay with a pet fee.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
28229 CR 33, Lot W401
28229 County Road 33, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
492 sqft
Priced to sell!! Reduced by $10,000. Attached Carport and storage building make this home very comfortable. Gas stove and electric water heater along with a double door refrigerator. Beautifully appointed and furnished.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1010 BEECHER STREET
1010 Beecher Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$685
700 sqft
Super cute and charming Bungalow duplex. The home has been painted a neutral interior, charming wood planking ceiling gives the home that bungalow charm. Two good sized bedrooms also have Ceramic tile floors. Comes with Stove, refrigerator.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.
Similar Pages
Tavares Apartments with GarageTavares Apartments with ParkingTavares Apartments with PoolTavares Apartments with Washer-Dryer