3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway. Home features open floor plan, office/den, stainless steel appliances, kitchen pantry, indoor utility room and screened rear porch overlooking fenced backyard. Community features playground, tennis courts and swimming pool.



To schedule showings, we require a completed application to be submitted. Click on the link below and find the property that you are inquiring about. Next click on the apply now button. The application fee is not required to submit an application, and a background check is not performed until after showings. Once we have received a completed application we will contact you to schedule a showing. Please read the first page of the application for what is considered a completed application. Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns.



No Cats Allowed



