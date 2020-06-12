All apartments in Tavares
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

3140 Bayou Lane

3140 Bayou Ln · (352) 365-6900
Location

3140 Bayou Ln, Tavares, FL 32778

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3140 Bayou Lane · Avail. Jul 20

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway. Home features open floor plan, office/den, stainless steel appliances, kitchen pantry, indoor utility room and screened rear porch overlooking fenced backyard. Community features playground, tennis courts and swimming pool.

To schedule showings, we require a completed application to be submitted. Click on the link below and find the property that you are inquiring about. Next click on the apply now button. The application fee is not required to submit an application, and a background check is not performed until after showings. Once we have received a completed application we will contact you to schedule a showing. Please read the first page of the application for what is considered a completed application. Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns.

http://morrisrealtors.com/homes-for-rent/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3769246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Bayou Lane have any available units?
3140 Bayou Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3140 Bayou Lane have?
Some of 3140 Bayou Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Bayou Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Bayou Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Bayou Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3140 Bayou Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3140 Bayou Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Bayou Lane does offer parking.
Does 3140 Bayou Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Bayou Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Bayou Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3140 Bayou Lane has a pool.
Does 3140 Bayou Lane have accessible units?
No, 3140 Bayou Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Bayou Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Bayou Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Bayou Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Bayou Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
