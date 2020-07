621 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse range

SHORT TERM & SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY. ADORABLE 1ST FL CONDO. ALL FLOORS ARE CERAMIC TILE OR WOOD-LIKE VINYL PLANK FLOORING. FULLY ENCLOSED FL. ROOM GIVES YOU EXTRA SPACE. DINETTE HAS SLIDING DOORS TO OPEN PATIO THAT IS PRIVACY FENCED SO YOU CAN ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE AND READING THE PAPER. COMMUNITY HAS CLUBHOUSE AND LARGE POOL ON THE GULF & LIGHTED WALKING PATHS & A GAZEBO, TOO. VERY CLOSE TO SUNSET BEACH & HOWARD PARK BEACH. LAUNCH YOUR KAYAK IN HOWARD PARK. ENJOY TARPON SPRINGS SPONGE DOCKS & EAT AT EUROPEAN INFLUENCED RESTAURANTS WITH BOTH INDOOR & OUTDOOR SEATING WITH GREAT VIEWS, RIGHT ON THE ANCLOTE RIVER. MANY PUBLIC GOLF COURSES & ENTERTAINMENT VENUES IN THE AREA. PLENTY TO DO FOR EVERYONE. ALL MONEY DUE MUST BE PAID IN ADVANCE OF OCCUPANCY. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED AND HOA HAS APPLICATION FEE AND INTERVIEW. TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PAY A 13% SALES TAX ON RENTALS LESS THAN 6 MONTHS AND 1 DAY.