1805 MARINER DRIVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool putting green tennis court

NEW PAINT AND NEW PICTURES !Fully furnished and updated unit. Overlooking the beautiful Tarpon Cove Marina and Intracoastal Waterway. Enjoy tennis, fitness room, 2 large heated pools, kayak launch, putting green and a nature trail. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SCREENED PORCH, OPEN KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM, WALK-IN MASTER CLOSET WITH CLOSET ORGANIZERS, DUAL MASTER BATH ROOM SINKS, NEWER AC. GUEST BATH UPDATED WITH TUB AND LARGE WALL OF WINDOWS FACING MANGROVES TO THE NORTH! Gorgeous unit available for annual lease and fully furnished with quality furnishings! Full size washer and dryer in unit.