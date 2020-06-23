All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

96 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

96 South Highland Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, home in desirable Tarpon Springs. Spectacular Kitchen is just perfect with the island that offers additional counter space and no shortage of cabinets here, all new upgrades and stainless steel appliances with Granite counter tops. Huge living room with new flooring and plenty of light spilling in from sliding glass doors leading onto the enclosed porch. Peaceful view from screen enclosed balcony. Home offers Fantastic split separate guest bedrooms with doors to the patios. Perfect for entertaining! Lawn care and sprinkler included! All bedrooms are full size with lots of closet space. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Perfect, central location to all that Florida has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
