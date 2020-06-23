96 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, home in desirable Tarpon Springs. Spectacular Kitchen is just perfect with the island that offers additional counter space and no shortage of cabinets here, all new upgrades and stainless steel appliances with Granite counter tops. Huge living room with new flooring and plenty of light spilling in from sliding glass doors leading onto the enclosed porch. Peaceful view from screen enclosed balcony. Home offers Fantastic split separate guest bedrooms with doors to the patios. Perfect for entertaining! Lawn care and sprinkler included! All bedrooms are full size with lots of closet space. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Perfect, central location to all that Florida has to offer.