Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Central A/C & Heat (electric)

2 floors: 3 Bedrooms upstairs with Master Bathroom with dual showers and sinks. Guest bathroom on 2nd floor. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. . Master bedroom is carpeted 13x15. 2 Guest bedrooms on 2nd floor w/carpeting. Kitchen 12x10 ceramic floor. Wood Blinds and shades throughout the house. Granite Counter Tops. Solid wood cabinets. 1st floor. Living room 10x18, Vinyl Wood Flooring. Must see to appreciate the space and design. Two car electric garage doors. Back balcony/porch with access from Living room. ADT Security system installed (available for activation).

No Pets Allowed



