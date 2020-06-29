All apartments in Tarpon Springs
94 S Highland Ave
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:59 PM

94 S Highland Ave

94 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

94 South Highland Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
Beautiful three story townhouse located in Lake Tarpon Sail & Tennis Club. This home features 3 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, a formal living room/formal dining room combo, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a closet pantry and family room with sliding doors that lead to an open balcony. French doors open to the master suite with large his and her walk-in closets and Master Bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. The bonus room on the ground level is perfect for a game room, theater, gym, or billiard room. Rent includes water, sewage, and trash. Great location! Close to shopping, dining, and major access roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 S Highland Ave have any available units?
94 S Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 94 S Highland Ave have?
Some of 94 S Highland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 S Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
94 S Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 S Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 S Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 94 S Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 94 S Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 94 S Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 S Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 S Highland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 94 S Highland Ave has a pool.
Does 94 S Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 94 S Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 94 S Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 S Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 S Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94 S Highland Ave has units with air conditioning.
