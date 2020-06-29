94 S Highland Ave

Amenities
Beautiful three story townhouse located in Lake Tarpon Sail & Tennis Club. This home features 3 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom, a formal living room/formal dining room combo, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a closet pantry and family room with sliding doors that lead to an open balcony. French doors open to the master suite with large his and her walk-in closets and Master Bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. The bonus room on the ground level is perfect for a game room, theater, gym, or billiard room. Rent includes water, sewage, and trash. Great location! Close to shopping, dining, and major access roads.