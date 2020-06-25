505 East Morgan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Tarpon Springs is ready to welcome you home! GET $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with a lease starting on or before 10/15/2019 or $200 off with a lease starting on or before 10/25/2019! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Tarpon Spring High School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened-In Patio, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing here! https://www.nationalhomerentals.c

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.