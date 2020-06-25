All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated October 17 2019

505 East Morgan Street

505 East Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 East Morgan Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Citizens Alliance For Progress

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Tarpon Springs is ready to welcome you home! GET $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with a lease starting on or before 10/15/2019 or $200 off with a lease starting on or before 10/25/2019! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features the prestigious Tarpon Spring High School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened-In Patio, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 East Morgan Street have any available units?
505 East Morgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 505 East Morgan Street have?
Some of 505 East Morgan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 East Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 East Morgan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 East Morgan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 East Morgan Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 East Morgan Street offer parking?
No, 505 East Morgan Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 East Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 East Morgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 East Morgan Street have a pool?
No, 505 East Morgan Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 East Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 505 East Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 East Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 East Morgan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 East Morgan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 East Morgan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
