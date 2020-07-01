453 East Oakwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Great home offers a 4 bedroom/2 bath with over 2000 sq ft. Plenty of room to spread out and central to everything. Enjoy the back deck for the summer BBQ's and entertaining! Open Living, fireplace, split bedrooms, Spacious Kitchen with updated appliances, Tile throughout living areas, and large bedrooms are just a few perks of this comfortable and affordable home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.