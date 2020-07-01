All apartments in Tarpon Springs
453 East Oakwood Street

453 East Oakwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

453 East Oakwood Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Citizens Alliance For Progress

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Great home offers a 4 bedroom/2 bath with over 2000 sq ft. Plenty of room to spread out and central to everything. Enjoy the back deck for the summer BBQ's and entertaining! Open Living, fireplace, split bedrooms, Spacious Kitchen with updated appliances, Tile throughout living areas, and large bedrooms are just a few perks of this comfortable and affordable home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 East Oakwood Street have any available units?
453 East Oakwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 453 East Oakwood Street have?
Some of 453 East Oakwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 East Oakwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
453 East Oakwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 East Oakwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 East Oakwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 453 East Oakwood Street offer parking?
No, 453 East Oakwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 453 East Oakwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 East Oakwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 East Oakwood Street have a pool?
No, 453 East Oakwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 453 East Oakwood Street have accessible units?
No, 453 East Oakwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 453 East Oakwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 East Oakwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 East Oakwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 East Oakwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

